Mamelodi Sundowns Join Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates in Nedbank Cup Quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals as they cruise past Mpheni Home Defenders at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

The Brazilians join other Premier Soccer League sides, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the last eight

Miguel Cardoso's side ended the match with 10 men after Tashreeq Matthews was sent off in the second half

Mamelodi Sundowns have joined Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Mpheni Home Defenders in the second round on Sunday evening.

The Brazilians claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over the visitors, with Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas getting goals for last season's finalist.

The Pretoria giants are the seventh team to qualify for the last eight with Royal AM, Milford, and Sekhukhune still up for the final ticket.

Mamelodi Sundowns cruise into the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Mpheni Home Defenders this weekend. Photo: @SABC_Sport.

Source: Twitter

10-man Sundowns cruise into Nedbank Cup quarters

Sundowns started the game on a good note with Artur Sales having the first chance to score, but his effort flashed the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Brazilians took an early lead in the eighth minute after Matthews' clever back-heel found the back of the net.

The Premier Soccer League giants were controlling most of the game and got their second goal in the 27th minute.

South African midfielder Aubaas drilled a beautiful shot past Mpheni Home Defenders goalkeeper to make it 2-0 for the host.

The first half ended with the Brazilians dominating the possession and deservedly going into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes after the restart, Mamelodi Sundowns were reduced to 10 men after Matthews received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card.

Despite being one man down, Sundowns continued to dominate the game and Mashego was close to adding the third, but his shot from outside the box was saved by the visitors' goalkeeper.

Mpheni Home Defenders were unable to capitalise on Sundowns being one man down as the Brazilians took the quarter-final ticket with a 2-0 win at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians next match will be against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Cardoso explains why Mamelodi Sundowns lost to TS Galaxy

Briefly News also reported that Miguel Cardoso explained why Sundowns lost to TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League in their last league match.

The Portuguese tactician also aired his views about the title race between his team and Orlando Pirates after dropping an important point against the Rockets.

Source: Briefly News