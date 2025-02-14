Miguel Cardoso has listed nine stars ruled out Mamelodi Sundowns' next match in the Nedbank Cup this weekend

The Brazilians will face lower league side Mpheni Home Defenders in the Round of 16 of the Nedbank of the competition at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

The Premier Soccer League giants struggled to get the desired result in their last match, and a win this weekend will put them back in good position

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has continued to lament that most of his first-team players have been ruled out of action due to injury.

The Brazilians will face Mpheni Home Defenders in their next match in the Nedbank Cup after losing to TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday.

The Portuguese tactician earlier claimed he was not going to blame his players for their loss against the Rockets and blamed it on congested fixtures.

Miguel Cardoso names nine Mamelodi Sundowns players ruled out of Nedbank clash against Mpheni Home Defenders this weekend. Photo: @Masandawana.

Cardoso lists 9 Sundowns ruled out of Nedbank Cup tie

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso, during an interview ahead of their upcoming fixture against Mpheni Home Defenders, confirmed that nine players are on the sidelines and will miss the match on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians will host the ABC Motsepe League side from Limpopo at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, without some of their important players.

"I can give you the details. If we start at the back, we have Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee, Divine Lunga, Khuliso Mudau, and Zuko Mdunyelwa," the Pretoria Giants coach said.

"We also have Arthur Sales, who's on his way back, and Keanu Cupido, who arrived injured and is now finishing his recovery. Then there’s Siyabonga Mabena and Themba Zwane.

"These players are wrapping up their recovery, and I believe they will be a great help for the team. If all goes well, by season end, we'll be even stronger, as we have some important challenges coming forth.

"Betway Premiership games are played at the limit as there are no easy fixtures. Our upcoming game in the league is against a team that's near the relegation, and we've analyzed them, figuring out how to beat them."

Cardoso reflected on the last time to came up against Magesi in the Premier Soccer League, and how other teams take it seriously when playing against Sundowns.

"We faced Magesi, and it wasn’t easy to secure the win at the end. So we understand the level of tournament," the former Nantes manager added.

"We also know that playing against Sundowns brings out extra energy in everyone. People want to perform because the spotlight is on these matches. This makes our job tougher, so we need everyone on board."

