PSL rivals TS Galaxy surprised the nation after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 on Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Sundowns entered the match nine points clear at the top of the log but have been rocked by their second defeat of the league campaign

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to pick out certain players who failed to impress during the defeat to Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns grip on the PSL loosened after they lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

Following the defeat, Sundowns still enjoys a nine-point lead over their closest rivals Orlando Pirates, although the Soweto giants could cut the gap as they have two games in hand.

TS Galaxy pulled off an upset after beating PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 on Tuesday, 11 February 2025. Image: TSGALAXYFC.

The victory over Sundowns would have come as a welcome boost for Galaxy after as they face FIFA punishment over reportedly failing to pay Liberian star Jegbay Morris Konneh.

TS Galaxy opens up the PSL title race

Watch Sebelebele score the winning goal against Sundowns in the video below:

Galaxy star Kamogelo Sebelebele scored in the 44th minute after finishing off a well-work move for his first goal of the season.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams though should have done better with Sebelebele's shot after he misjudged the ball to be beaten at his near post from a tight angle.

Sundowns continued to push for an equaliser, but they were left wanting as Rockets coach Adnan Beganovic outsmarted the PSL champions.

Galaxy produced a disciplined performance that did not not allow Sundowns with too much time on the ball as they lost for the first time on 10 PSL matches.

Beganovic's side thiugh could have been more decisive in attack, while Sundowns failed to find any sort of fluidity in their attack.

Sundowns confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

Miguel Cardoso tastes league defeat for the first time

As the match drew to a close, Sundowns continued to push for an equaliser but they were kept out by an organised defence.

The defeat was Sundowns first in the league under new coach Miguel Cardoso, while Galaxy joined Polokwane City as the only sides to beat Masandawana in the PSL this season.

While Galaxy, pulled off an impressive performance, Sundowns were nowhere near the form that saw them beat Pirates 4-1 on Saturday, 11 February.

Sundowns might want to move on from their performance against Galaxy, but one bright spark was the performance of Argentinian Lucas Suarez who pulled off a solid display in defence.

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic handed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso his first PSLM defeat. Image: adnan_beganovic_coach/Instagram and Masandawana/Twitter.

Masandawana fans are heartbroken

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say they were disappointed, while they headed into the match full of confidence.

Mahlatse Witman Noko identified a weakness:

"Johannes is the weakest link."

Mzwandile Zulu gave their analysis:

"We're playing good, we've were just unlucky. Matthews and Johannes ai ai, very poor game from these two lads today. Galaxy studied us very well in a way that they don't play nearer to each other, they widen the ground to make us run a lot."

Scar Smith said Galaxy is always a problem:

"We always struggle against this team."

SphiweNW_GP blamed Williams:

"Yes the defenders were disorganised, but Williams should've done better."

SalimoAnne is sad:

"Heartbreaking."

