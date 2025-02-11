PSL club TS Galaxy could face punishment from FIFA after former player Jegbay Morris Konneh made a formal complaint over unpaid wages

The Liberian star joined Galaxy at the start of the 2024/2025 season but failed to play a single match due to visa issues and said he was not paid for six months

Local football fans reacted on social media to voice their frustration after Galaxy joined fellow PSL side Royal AM in FIFA’s crosshairs

TS Galaxy could be face punishment from FIFA after former Jegbay Morris Konneh claimed the club did not pay his salary for six months.

Liberian star Konneh joined Galaxy at the start of the 2024/2025 season but failed to make a single appearance for the club despite playing pre-season matches.

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi

Source: Instagram

Club owner Tim Sukazi has previously dealt with FIFA officials after the club was served with a transfer ban ahead of the January 2025 transfer window.

TS Galaxy faces FIFA punishment

Galaxy could face FIFA punishment, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Konneh said he left the club after visa issues stopped him from playing for the club while there was also issues with his salary.

Konneh said:

“I was not paid for six months while there and for all the time at the club, I survived by receiving money from my manager back home. The people that I work with have now initiated legal proceedings. To be honest, I wanted to play and tried to negotiate with them, but they did not treat him well, which led me to not being able to look after my family while there. I was not treated well there, which included accommodation and diet issues.”

Galaxy will face Mamelodi Sundowns in their next PSL match, according to the tweet below:

Konneh struggled in South Africa

Due to his salary disputes, Konneh terminated his three-year contact at the Rockets and has since returned to his home country to play for LISCR FC.

Before their transfer ban was imposed, Galaxy was able to sign free agent Keagan Dolly, however, a lengthy ban could be detrimental to the PSL side.

Galaxy is no the only Mzansi side that is currently being investigated by FIFA as PSL rivals Royal AM have also been handed a transfer ban and could face expulsion.

Former TS Galaxy star Jegbay Morris Konneh has reported the club to FIFA over unpaid salaries.

Source: Twitter

Local fans are frustrated

Local football fans reacted on social media to voice their frustrations that yet another South African side is being investigated by FIFA over unpaid salaries.

Magwegwe Mudyondzisi is frustrated:

“Kuvukiland teams always on FIFA cases.”

Tavhanyani Mainganye is upset:

“Yooo our teams are always on the wrong side of the law.”

Solomon P Harris is suspicious:

“This story is not clear. The South African league is the second best in Africa after the Egyptian league. There is something Konneh isn't telling us.”

Boakai Z Kamara says Konneh was not PSL quality:

“Unpaid wages is not the only problem, one side of the story is that his speed and accuracy totally dropped.”

Kumeh Pompom Wolo was shocked:

“Wow!!”

