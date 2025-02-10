Mamelodi Sundowns supporters are not impressed with Mama Joy after she seemingly switched sides again

The sports fanatic appears to have found a new home after dropping Royal AM, but Masandawana claimed she has tricks up her sleeve

The club's loyal fans slammed Mama Joy over her controversial move, saying she was hunting for her next meal ticket

Mama Joy seems to have dropped Royal AM for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Eish, Mama Joy is catching heat after seemingly going against her word and dropping Royal AM for a new team.

Mzansi drags Mama Joy

It looks like Mama Joy couldn't wait for Royal AM to get back on its feet and has now found a new home - again.

While the financially-strapped team faces SARS in a tax-related scandal, Mama Joy is singing with the Pretoria giants, Mamelodi Sundowns.

She shared a video at Sundowns' clash against her previous team, the Orlando Pirates, seemingly declaring her support for Masandawana, but loyal supporters said they saw right through her:

Peeps claim Mama Joy is looking for another cash cow after moving from Royal AM to Mamelodi Sundowns.

uKwazi_ said:

"This woman just wants money."

Floyd_Narcisse claimed:

"You want a free trip to the Club World Cup."

MainEv3nt posted:

"I think it’s clear that Joy does this for the bag, not for the love of the game."

Encephalogist was shocked:

"You've jumped the ship again."

SARS reportedly takes over Royal AM

Mama Joy's move from Royal AM comes right after it was officially taken over by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) since Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize lost her battle in court.

Briefly News reports that the football club was implicated in MaMkhize's tax scandals, and after a failed attempt to oppose having a curator run the team, the appeal was turned down in court, leaving SARS in full control of the team.

Moreover, Royal AM has not participated in competitive games since 2024 after having its matches postponed indefinitely by the PSL.

Royal AM reportedly owes millions to former player

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared more troubles from Royal AM after it was alleged that the team owed millions to one of its former players.

Samir Nurkovic's ongoing case had since been handed over to FIFA, and MaMkhize's team was ordered to pay him millions of rands.

