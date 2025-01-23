Things are getting even messier for Shauwn Mkhize after SARS doubled down on her sketchy financial records

The socialite's football team has had its matches postponed indefinitely as the PSL seeks to make sense of Royal AM's legal troubles

Reactions to MaMkhize's drama were of shock and celebration as netizens wait to see what would become of the scandal

Shauwn Mkhize's team, Royal AM, has had its matches postponed by the PSL. Images: kwa_mammkhize, royalam_fc

Haibo! When it rains, it pours for Shauwn Mkhize after more of her football team's matches were suspended due to her SARS drama.

Royal AM matches get postponed

As the South African Revenue Service (SARS) continue the investigation into Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's multi-million-rand debt, it's clear that the socialite still has much to lose.

In a statement released by the PSL, it has been confirmed that her football club, Royal AM, has had its matches postponed indefinitely after pulling out from its match with Chippa United.

The PSL has postponed all of Royal AM's matches. Image: royalam_fc

This comes after the players had reportedly boycotted training over non-payment in December 2024 after SARS froze its accounts.

After failing to provide clarity on whether or not the club, under curatorship, would be able to meet other commitments, the PSL was left with the task of suspending Royal AM's fixtures:

"The Executive Committee has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL Fixture 106 - Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates, and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures (Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup) until further notice:

Mzansi reacts to Royal AM drama

Football fans said the team is in a royal mess, and trolled MaMkhize over her legal troubles:

ESivuyile said:

"I hold a grudge because of what this lady did to Bloem Celtics."

MinenhleZN taunted:

"Look at the Lord."

AlexStemela advised:

"MaMkhize must let go of this team; she has enough problems already."

clubaleng posted:

"These ones turned PSL into a joke."

BaardJoe wrote:

"The minute I saw them giving players cash live after a match, I knew that there is no administration here, just vibes."

Le_Sandawana claimed:

"They were never good for football anyways."

_Chwama added:

"Yoh, this is sad for our football. That woman shouldn't have been allowed to buy a club in the Premiership."

