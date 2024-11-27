The South African reality TV star Tamia Mpisane was allegedly arrested after she obstructed police officials from performing their duties during a raid

This took place when Shaun Mkhize’s home was raided by the police on Tuesday, 26 November 2024

The news of Andile Mpisane’s wife’s arrest was shared on social media by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Tamia Mpisane was arrested for obstructing police from doing their job. Image: tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

We never thought we would see the day Tamia Mpisane found herself on the wrong side of the law.

Recently, Andile Mpisane’s wife was reportedly arrested after she obstructed police officials from performing their duties while raiding the home of Mzansi’s socialite, Shauwn Mkhize, in KZN on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

The news about Tamia’s alleged arrest was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

“Tamia Mpisane was apprehended for intentionally hindering or obstructing the police officials from performing their duties during a raid in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The Royal AM players were also present when Tamia Mpisane's arrest took place.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tamia Mpisane’s alleged arrest

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to Tamia’s alleged arrest. Here’s what they had to say:

@AmuMabasa commented:

“She knew what she was getting into... Wanna ride or die for a family, knee-deep in dirty work... When the police come, don't be surprised, that's part of the package, like a single mom with kids."

@Inenekazi1 replied:

“That time, Andile probably ran away the night before the raid."

@Zweli_Thixo wrote:

“This is the reason why that family didn't want Sithelo Shozi because she wouldn't die for their secrets that one."

@TshepisoReal responded:

“She was trying to protect the bag.”

@Llekamania_ questioned:

“What was she trying to hide?

@Thumbushe tweeted:

“I'd also obstruct the police if they wanna mess with my children's inheritance yhuuu.”

Shauwn Mkhize set the record straight on the break-in

Briefly News previously reported that Shawun Mkhize clarified that her home was not broken into. Following reports that criminals invaded her house, she explained that it was her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane's side of the estate.

Shauwn thanked people for their concerns, "Thank you all for the messages of concern, but as you are all aware, I am separated from Sbu Mpisane. The incident that happened on Saturday does not involve me or my wing of the estate," she told the publication.

Source: Briefly News