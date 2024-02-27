Tamia Mpisane received a Lamborghini Urus as a gift from her husband, Andile Mpisane, following her recent Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon present

The news, shared on Twitter, has sparked envy among South African women

Social media reactions vary, with some questioning the couple's financial status and suggesting ulterior motives behind the extravagant gifts

It is raining cars at the Mpisane household. Tamia Mpisane is the envy of many South African women after receiving a lux whip, weeks after getting a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Andile Mpisane bought a new car for his wife Tamia Mpisane. Image: @andilempisane10 and @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane gets new whip

Tamia Mpisane is a loved wife and she has cars to show for it. The star is charting social media trends after her picture posing next to a Lamborghini Urus with red balloons went viral.

The picture was shared on the popular gossip blog MDN News on the microblogging platform X/ Twitter. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Andile Mpisane gift his wife another car a Lamborghini Urus, just weeks after he gifted her a Mercedes Benz, G Wagon.❤"

Mzansi reacts to Tamia's new car

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the picture of Tamia's new whip went viral on social media. Some fans think there is something to the story than what is being said by the couple.

@NtateWilliams said:

"didn't they say the team is struggling financially?"

@PlatinumCruz wrote:

"Yoh these types of gifts you can tell that he’s failing to satisfy her in bed and this is a sort of a bribe."

@BeardedPriest1 said:

"Imagine. He should go for the presidency maybe he will gift South Africa."

@Sinoyolomaqina_ commented:

"Mara as black why do we always do stuff for validation instead of doing it for our own happiness."

@ivin_hlomoney added:

"He will run out of things to compensate with."

Lady Du flaunts her new Range Rover on social media

In more entertainment news, Breifly News reported that Lady Du started 2024 with a bang. The star recently revealed that she purchased a brand-new Range Rover, and managed to pay it off.

We can all agree that Lady Du has been serving boss chick vibes since her career started a few years ago. The star has been dropping pearls of financial wisdom on her timeline and her businesses are booming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News