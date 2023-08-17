DJ Sbu's hair and beard have been a controversial topic on social media but the star has ignored the naysayers

The businessman recently joined the viral dreadlocks challenge and flaunted his hair in a viral video

Social media users had a lot to say, many roasted DJ Sbu telling him to go and wash his hair because it looked dirty

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

DJ Sbu has embraced his hair and is unapologetic about it. The star who has made headlines as people shared thoughts about his looks posted a video embracing his dreadlocks.

A video of DJ Sbu flaunting his dreadlocks has sparked reactions on social media. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu embraces his dreadlocks in viral video

South Africans on social media have had various opinions about how DJ Sbu's looks have evolved over the years. The star went from having a clean-shaven head to dreadlocks and a beard.

Although people have dissed him over the way he looks, the star is embracing his hair. Taking to his Twitter page, DJ Sbu joined the viral dreadlocks challenge which was sparked by an incident at Crowthorne Christian Academy by showing off his "crown". He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I see dreadlocks are trending today. I don’t have any opinions, and I don’t have anything much to say except to say enjoy your crown, embrace your crown, love your crown."

Briefly News spoke to professional hair stylist Lazarus Sumbane who reiterated that it is important for people to love and take care of their hair just like how they take care of themselves.

He added that people with dreadlocks should avoid products that cause build-up and use products that keep them fresh and clean.

"Dreadlocks should be washed at least every seven days. Make sure you have a good shampoo, conditioner and moisturising spray. Also, have products that nourish your scalp."

Commenting about DJ Sbu's hair in particular, Sumbane said the hair is healthy and clean. He also commended him for not using moulding creams to twist because they cause flaking.

Mzansi roasts DJ Sbu for his dreadlocks

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about DJ Sbu's dreadlocks. Many said they looked unkempt and told him to go and was them.

@lee_mlam said:

"But they don’t look clean at all."

@dracosrevenge commented:

"Please wash your crown."

@BetterDudley added:

"For once you looked like Lucky Dube "

DJ Sbu responds to trolls slamming him for his unkempt look: “Letting my hair grow doesn’t mean I don’t bath”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu has responded to the nasty comments about his unkempt hair and beard. The top singer and businessman said fans should focus on the content he is creating and leave his hair and beard alone.

Social media users have shared mixed feelings over the star's look. Fans started noticing that DJ Sbu was not cutting his facial hair and started sharing different comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News