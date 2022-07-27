Popular media personality DJ Sbu has topped trends after new photos of him began to circulate on the internet

The photos were posted on Twitter by a controversial user who compared two photos of the DJ before and after he left television

Netizens have since flocked to the comments section to express their mixed opinions about the DJ's appearance

DJ Sbu has resurfaced on Twitter timelines, and it's not good. The DJ has been trending on Twitter since new photos of him were posted.

DJ Sbu's new look has left netizens concerned. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

@ChrisExcel102, a well-known Twitter user, shared two photos of DJ Sbu side by side. One of the photos shows DJ Sbu when he was still a presenter on SABC1's canned game show, Friends like These. The second is after he quit doing television and launched his own energy drink, Mofaya.

On Twitter, @ChrisExcel102 posted the following:

DJ Sbu also abandoned radio last year. According to ZAlebs, he stepped down because he wanted to begin mentoring young people. The DJ had been on the air for over 20 years. He has since launched his own podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA.

Netizens' reactions to DJ Sbu's new sense of fashion

@NunguSompisi said:

"Hustling comes with looks and appearance. The funnier you look, the bigger your hustle. Employment ke yona, you must look good always so that people assume you earn more kante..."

@MawrongzJnr wrote:

"Being a hustler is not easy..."

@leonngobeni5 shared:

"His net worth is way higher compared to him in suits. J cole & http://k.dot took the same route, think about it..."

@Stangola posted:

"It's OK to hustle and make money, but it's still OK to clean up maan."

@NomvulaWemvula commented:

"What I like about hustling is it teaches you so many life lessons, whereas being an employee is living in a comfort zone."

@THIBONOTCH1 also said:

"Firstly, l like S'buda a lot; however, being a hustler doesn't mean one has to look untidy... one can still look clean and tidy all the time and yet hustling 24/7. OI second frame S'bu was still hustling, because he had a recording stable running and others."

Source: Briefly News