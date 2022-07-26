Master KG has taken to his official Twitter account to react to reports about being slapped with a lawsuit for copyright infringement on Jerusalema

Unkown music producers Charmza the DJ and Biblos have reportedly taken legal action against the award-winning music producer and his record label

The Limpopo-born artist threw shade in the direction of the two artists for spelling his name incorrectly in their lawyers' letter

Master KG has taken to social media to react after being slapped with a lawsuit for copyright infringement for his most popular track, Jerusalema.

Music producers Charmza the DJ and Biblos have apparently taken legal action against the award-winning artist, his record label, Open Mic Productions and music distribution company, Africori.

Taking to Twitter to react to the news, Master KG threw shade in the direction of the two artists and their lawyers. He wrote:

"I mean they can't even Spell my name well coz they don't know F*kol. Looking forward to you reporting the outcome of the case if there's gonna be any."

The Limpopo-born musician was reacting to a post by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula that claimed he was not even in studio when Jerusalema was conceptualised.

Peeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his reaction to the lawsuit.

@Obriegaz said:

"Why did they wait this long? Where were they? Were they still creating their own story? Is Nomcebo behind this since she once claimed that you didn't pay her for the song? You must take legal repercussions against for trying to tarnish your name."

@kutamatshianeo wrote:

"Okay first things first, who is Charmza? And if he is that good why can't he produce other songs?"

@HavyTweets_ commented:

"Your name got nothing to do with the merits of the case."

@Ngqayimbana91 said:

"Even their lawyer confirmed this on live TV, that you were not even in studio when the song was composed bafo, we'll wait and see I guess."

@AGamer5130 added:

"He said this a year or 2 ago. And suing him now will give him a lot of money if he wins. Nomcebo must clarify too cause it was her and Charmza in the Studio only."

Master KG's Jerusalema reaches 500m views

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG has shown his fans from Mzansi and across the globe major love. The music producer thanked his supporters for continuing to stream his hit Jerusalema after it reached 500 million views on YouTube.

The Limpopo-born DJ dropped the track two years ago but it is still on high rotation on radio and being streamed across the globe. The song features vocals from songstress, Nomcebo Zikode.

Taking to Instagram, the music producer shared the exciting news with his fans. He captioned his post:

"It was all a dream! Half a billion is here."

