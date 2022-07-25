Rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena has had enough of controversial media personality Nota Baloyi's rants on social media

The popular rapper headed to her Instagram stories to issue a stern warning to Nota Baloyi to stop harrasing black women on social media

The stunner even blasted those who give Nota a platform, saying they are all just as pathetic as Nota Baloyi

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. The former music executive has been trending on Twitter daily thanks to his opinions on women, especially black women.

Moozlie has issued a stern warning to Nota Baloyi if he doesn't stop his rants. Image: @moozlie and @lavidanota.

Source: Instagram

Baloyi has had something to say about many local stars from Mihlali Ndamase, who he recently slammed, Pearl Thusi, who he accused of being a deadbeat mother, DJ Zinhle and even his ex-wife singer Berita.

Popular rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena took to her Instagram page to share that she has had enough of Nota Baloyi and his rants. The star warned Baloyi that when she meets with him, she wants to knock some senses into his head. She wrote:

"One thing about me, I’m gonna pray for a person neh but @lavidanota I’m definitely hitting in the face the next time I see him."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to SA Hip Hop Magazine, she further blasted those who are giving Nota a platform to continue slamming women saying they are also as pathetic as he is. She added:

"And you guys need to stop condoning this. You’re all just as pathetic as he is, trolls.”

DJ Maphorisa dragged for taking credit for Kabza De Small's work again: "He's used to stealing people's work"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Maphorisa is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The top Mzansi Amapiano star came under fire from social media users after he revealed that he named Kabza De Small's album under Scorpion Kings and released it without letting him know.

The stars made the revelation during an interview that has caused an uproar on social media. They were asked what made them start Scorpion Kings, and Kabza shared the story behind it.

He said they were working on his album when Phori decided to name and release it without his knowledge.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News