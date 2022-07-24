Mzansi gossip lovers are now confused about where Lasizwe and Mohale Motaung's relationship stands

The pair had peeps convinced they were in a romantic relationship after dropping many hints, including sharing a steamy kiss on Instagram Live

The famous YouTuber has, however, released a statement claiming that he and Somizi's estranged husband are just friends

Lasizwe has denied claims that he is dating Mohale Motaung. The stars had Mzansi convinced they are a couple after dropping hints that they were together.

Lasizwe has issued a statement debunking reports that he is in a relationship with Mohale Motaung. Image: @lasizwe and @mohale_77.

It all started when Mohale and Lasizwe were pictured getting cosy at the Durban July. Lasizwe even added fuel to the fire when he took to the timeline to share a post about Mohale, referring to him as his love.

Mzansi was even more convinced that love was in the air when they rocked up at Khanyi Mbau's roast with their hands locked. Social media was buzzing when videos from their black carpet interview went viral. They even went as far as sharing a kiss live on Instagram.

Lasizwe later issued a statement debunking claims he is dating Mohale Motaung and deleted it The video was later shared by Musa Khawula on his page. He said they are just friends and the kiss was just "a moment of weakness". He said:

"I just want to give context about what happened yesterday between Mohale and I on Instagram Live. Mohale came to my house to deliver my birthday gift. I went live to show what he bought me, and to be honest, we had a moment of weakness and as friends we shouldn't have crossed the boundary but we did. I can assure you that Mohale and I are just friends."

