A lady on Twitter gave advice to her sister-friends to make use of every opportunity to spend time with their boyfriends as the upcoming Premier League football tournament is around the corner

The lady's comment section was flooded with responses from other ladies who had mixed emotions about their boyfriends' absence during this time

Some men were delighted by the post and wished all women could read it so that they can be given the space and time to watch the league without any disturbances

A young lady advised other ladies on Twitter to grab every opportunity now to bond with their boyfriends before the Premier League soccer tournament begins. Image: @MilderedPhaiThabane

A lady got people emotional on Twitter by advising women to grab the opportunity to spend time with their boyfriends now before the upcoming Premier League soccer takes their attention away.

The online streets were filled with comments from other ladies who liked the idea, while others felt it was just the perfect time to get rid of those boyfriends if they won't make time for them.

@Milly_Thabs92 post on Twitter got close to 2 000 retweets as some men jokingly commented that the Premier League is actually over.

Some comments from women were wishing for the implementation of Stage of 10 loadshedding.

bizzz @laurynda7 added:

"#BBNaijaS7 is also around the corner, so I don't think most of us will be bothered."

SpeakItIntoExistence @Mmalodi_Moche wrote:

"I am that boyfriend. I’m soo happy."

Simphiwe @Simphiw05715389 said:

"I have been watching cooking shows with her and reality shows, so I can remind her how supportive I was when she supported Chioma from 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'… I’m ready, been preparing during this off season."

Viwe Pobana @Viwe_Pobana added:

"Kings move like this."

