A man decided to let a woman named Thandeka know that he loves her while he was at a soccer match

Twitter user @SavageMaveriick shared a picture of the man’s act of love and did his best to help find the lucky lady

The people of Mzansi were on it and found Thandeka in a flash, confirming that she is the man’s woman

Publicly professing your love for someone is a big deal. A man wrote the name of the lady of his dreams on a sign board and held it to the camera at a soccer match. Mzansi saw and they are now playing Cupid.

Sports games make the perfect time to show crazy acts of love like proposing and even just asking someone out. A Mzansi man took the opportunity to tell a woman that he loves her.

Twitter user @SavageMaveriick saw the man on TV and took a screenshot of him and his signboard. While they are not sure if Thandeka is the man’s bae already or if he is just trying to get her attention, they want the lucky lady to come forward and accept the token of love.

“Please RT for awareness until this finds Thandeka Mngadi. Love will triumph. ”

The people of Mzansi get their investigator caps on to find Thandeka

When you turn to the twitter streets to find someone, best believe that person will be found. Turns out, the two are a couple and the man was just showing his woman some public love.

Take a look at ehat the people dug up:

@77Bonginkosi cleared the air:

“Thandeka is his girlfriend from PMB.”

@Job_yiJob dropped some hard core proof:

@LethuHendrick knows the woman personally:

