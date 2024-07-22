Netizens on X poked fun at the manner in which DJ Tira reacted to the verbal fight between Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad

The Gqom music sensation was seen folding his arms, doing nothing and looking confused when the stars fought

Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad were arguing over the celebrity soccer match, which saw the Gqom team winning

DJ Tira was one of the highlights after this weekend's celebrity soccer match. The Durba muso's priceless reaction turned him into a potential meme, and SA roasted him.

South Africans poked fun at DJ Tira because of how he handled himself during Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad's Fight. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa, @djtira, @bigzulu_sa

SA jokes about Tira's reaction during soccer match spat

DJ Tira was at the centre of the verbal fight between Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad after this weekend's celebrity soccer match. He was seen on camera with a confused look on his face and folded arms.

@BIndlovukazi posted the video with the caption: "This is me, I am DJ Tira during confrontations. I just fold my hands and listen to everyone with confusion."

SA makes fun of DJ Tira

The fight between Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad caused a huge debate online after Dumi Mkokstad accused the Gqom team of winning unfairly. Some people marvelled at Tira's confused look, while others were angered by Big Zulu's conduct.

nicenattie laughed:

"He looks like an anointed person the way he has folded his arms."

samsanqa added:

"My English and DJ Tira's are in the same WhatsApp group."

Big Zulu's conduct angered some people

sphelele.m said:

"Big Zulu calling a husband and a father 'umfana', such disrespect. I hope you gentlemen will talk about this and apologize to each other. That was disappointing... This tournament was growing and gaining momentum."

casspernyovest laughed:

"Hai. I can’t believe these broer really did that today. Hahaha we are laughing stocks."

gcini.iadded:

"Why did Big Zulu talk like that with Dumi by calling him a boy, yet he is the one who is married, and he is not? That was disgusting. You even said he was rude, you are the one who was rude. I understand that you might have been upset or angry, but it's never okay to speak rudely to someone, especially when it could hurt their feelings."

samke_mteshane corrected:

"Big Zulu was very rude shame, yet, he is the unmarried one in this situation."

