“People Think I’m White”: Zulu-Speaking Woman’s Name Surprises Uber Driver
- A young Zulu-speaking woman who requested an Uber shared how surprised her driver was when he compared her features to her name
- The curious man wondered about her background, asking what her mother's and father's ethnicities were
- Social media users took to the viral video's comment section to laugh at the comical interaction
South Africa, known as the beloved rainbow nation, is celebrated for its diversity and unity. Despite this, an e-hailing driver was in disbelief when he saw his fair-skinned, Zulu-speaking passenger's name.
Conversations in the cab
Using the handle @lovefromlerato, Lerato Nkabinde uploaded a video on TikTok showing online users how surprised her Uber driver was when he saw her name appear on the app.
While in the car, Lerato recorded her conversation with the man, changing between English and isiZulu. She told him:
"A lot of people think I'm white."
He then asked if her mother was Zulu, which she confirmed and stated that her father was a white man.
The driver humorously said:
"You can scare a lot of people, or you'll find that they're gossiping about you.
Honestly, I would also gossip about you."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi laughs at the interaction
Members of the online community could not help but laugh at the woman's conversation with the Uber driver.
@octavia_j0nkers confessed in the comments:
"I'm embarrassed to admit how many times I've watched this video. Cutest thing ever."
@faeezamackenzieja jokingly gave Lerato another name:
"Miss Trevor Noah."
@alishanomvulabaha told the online community:
"Growing up, I used to love pretending I didn't know Zulu to hear what people said about me."
@wilmaryeb said to the young woman:
"I expected Afrikaans for a moment. You caught me, too."
@cazzyd_, who could relate, wrote:
"Yoh, the way I experience this time and time again. At least I'm not alone."
