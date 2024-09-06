“People Think I’m White”: Zulu-Speaking Woman’s Name Surprises Uber Driver

A young Zulu-speaking woman who requested an Uber shared how surprised her driver was when he compared her features to her name

The curious man wondered about her background, asking what her mother's and father's ethnicities were

Social media users took to the viral video's comment section to laugh at the comical interaction

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared how surprised her Uber driver was when he saw her name. Images: @lovefromlerato

Source: Instagram

South Africa, known as the beloved rainbow nation, is celebrated for its diversity and unity. Despite this, an e-hailing driver was in disbelief when he saw his fair-skinned, Zulu-speaking passenger's name.

Conversations in the cab

Using the handle @lovefromlerato, Lerato Nkabinde uploaded a video on TikTok showing online users how surprised her Uber driver was when he saw her name appear on the app.

While in the car, Lerato recorded her conversation with the man, changing between English and isiZulu. She told him:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"A lot of people think I'm white."

He then asked if her mother was Zulu, which she confirmed and stated that her father was a white man.

The driver humorously said:

"You can scare a lot of people, or you'll find that they're gossiping about you.

Honestly, I would also gossip about you."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi laughs at the interaction

Members of the online community could not help but laugh at the woman's conversation with the Uber driver.

@octavia_j0nkers confessed in the comments:

"I'm embarrassed to admit how many times I've watched this video. Cutest thing ever."

@faeezamackenzieja jokingly gave Lerato another name:

"Miss Trevor Noah."

@alishanomvulabaha told the online community:

"Growing up, I used to love pretending I didn't know Zulu to hear what people said about me."

@wilmaryeb said to the young woman:

"I expected Afrikaans for a moment. You caught me, too."

@cazzyd_, who could relate, wrote:

"Yoh, the way I experience this time and time again. At least I'm not alone."

Woman catches a ride on Uber Eats delivery bike

In another article, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman who caught a ride from an Uber Eats delivery driver in the city's Long Street.

Many South African social media users found the post amusing, particularly the song choice in the woman's video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News