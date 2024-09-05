“She’s a Girlfriend”: SA Reacts to Makoti Taking 10 Years to Visit In-Laws’ Home

A makoti told TikTok users that after 10 years, she finally visited her husband's parents' Eastern Cape home

As they entered the premises, the woman comically laughed and asked people to wish her much strength

While some social media users found her reaction funny, others thought it was strange that she took so long to visit

A makoti visited her in-laws' home for the first time in 10 years. Images: @zeesobashe

Source: TikTok

After marriage, people often embrace their in-laws as part of an extended family, building new bonds, sharing experiences, and taking in the family's culture. However, for one makoti, it took an entire decade before she finally visited her husband's parents at their home.

Welcome to the family

Zella Sobashe, who uses the handle @zeesobashe, shared a video on TikTok telling people she visited her in-laws at their home in Vaalbank, Eastern Cape, for the first time in 10 years.

In her comment section, she noted that she had known them for 33 years. In the video, she laughed and asked people to wish her strength as she and her husband drove through the open land.

Watch the video below:

In another video, Zella explained that she did not know that her short visit to the area would be a welcoming ceremony, which she shared she was unprepared for.

Mzansi reacts to makoti's first visit

A few social media users could not believe it was the woman's first time visiting her in-laws' home. Some laughed and frowned at Zella's reaction to the open land before her.

@claudinesithole1 wrote in the comment section:

"Why laugh about where your husband comes from? He's obviously a good man to entertain your laughter over his humble life."

@well_ok_i_tried asked Zella:

"Kanti, what were you doing in those 10 years?"

When @ndindi_n asked the makoti if her in-laws used to visit her, the woman replied:

"They were living in the Western Cape for many years. Only when they retired, they moved here."

@user21122554667960 found humour in the video and said:

"I'm shocked. Maybe she's a girlfriend."

@philiswa420 laughed and told Zella:

"Maybe if you said, 'after being with their son for 10 years' in your caption, it would have been better because now it's not make sure."

@roemeamcgear told the online community:

"That's a lekker life."

