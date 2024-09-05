“Jozi Is Not Safe”: Woman Shares Viral Video of Thief Attempting to Break Into Car
- A Johannesburg woman posted a video on TikTok showing a thief trying to break into another woman's car
- After the man came back to the vehicle for a second time, the car owner appeared, allowing the TikTokker to inform her about the situation
- Social media users applauded the woman for telling the car owner, while others were surprised at the reaction
Unfortunately, we live in a world where one always has to be alert and aware of their surroundings, as incidents can happen at any moment. One brave woman stepped up and informed a Johannesburg vehicle owner that someone had attempted to break into her car, preventing further damage.
Woman catches car thief on camera
Using the handle @goodnessbalowyie, a surprised woman, recording from her window above, captured the incident where a man tried to mess with the car in the busy city's streets below.
After walking away from the vehicle, the thief returned, and so did the car's owner.
Fortunately, the man gave up on his sly ways, giving @goodnessbalowyie the opportunity to warn the other woman about the man's plans with the car.
The TikTok user wrote in her video:
"Jozi is not safe."
Watch the video below:
Motorist's reaction stuns Mzansi
While some social media users applauded the TikTokker for informing the woman about the potential robbery, others commented on the driver's reaction to hearing that someone messed with the car.
@ms_shabane shared what they would have done:
"The way I would panic and run because they can take the keys from her since she’s there."
@ladyliebs asked in the comments:
"Where's the sense of urgency?"
After @meroldsa shared that they didn't hear the woman say thank you, the TikTokker replied:
"Yeah, she did say thank you quite a lot of times off the video because we continued talking."
@ontondaonndinda laughed and said:
"It's like you disturbed her plans. She wanted it gone."
@goodnessbalowyie also laughed and responded to the app user:
"How could you say that? She was in shock, and the guy walked away. It is a busy street, so she felt safe to relax before driving."
@vits___nkazimulombumbe applauded the woman's heroic actions:
"The fact that you made her aware of the situation without being selfish or shy says a lot about you."
@mpiloh.mamgabhazi also complimented the woman:
"Ma'am? Your bravery? Out of this world, shame. May you always be blessed."
