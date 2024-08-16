Motorists in Johannesburg experienced one of the horrific things when a car was robbed in front of them

The thugs got out of their car and went to another vehicle that was at the traffic lights and robbed it

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment

A car in Johannesburg was sadly a victim of thugs. Images: @picaflo_sa/ TikTok, @Elio Riscetta/ Getty Images

Taxi passengers and other motorists witnessed a robbery on a random Wednesday.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @picaflo_sa, cars are at traffic lights. One vehicle became a victim of thieves who stopped next to it. A few thugs came out and robbed the people who were in the other car.

While the incident happened, motorists were just watching and not doing anything. The incident happened in Kyalami, Johannesburg. It is not clear if anyone was injured or what was taken by the thugs.

Car robbed in broad daylight while people did nothing

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens not happy with crime in SA

The video gained over 37k likes, with many online users expressing their disappointment in the situation.

@lindokuhlenkala asked:

"Did you at least take down the registration number?"

@Big B 🧸 commented:

"That’s look the white A4 that stole my phone at BP. I swear 😭! If you stay in Kyalami be careful of a white Audi A4 🤞🏾."

@pido🤎🤎 was sad:

"You could have helped 😞😞😞😞."

@Sabela expressed:

"I will never relocate to Johannesburg..ke sharp 👍🏽."

@Ref wrote:

"Yho the way everyone just chilled and waited for them to finish."

@Normad@SA 🇿🇦 commented:

"Looks like an organised job, that car was targeted. Hopefully no one got hurt 🙏."

@matiti was disappointed:

"Camera man u failed, you should have zoom there number plate 🙄."

@tashm_1 said:

"We really need to do something about the crime in this country. It infuriates me!!!!!"

Man steals bike worth R18k off a car in traffic

In another story, Briefly News reported about an Eastern Cape man who stole an R18k bike that was hanging on the back of a car.

TikTok user @newsnexussa shared a video that was taken of a man stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape while bystanders sat and watched it happen. So many people couldn’t believe that people sat and watched the man stealing and did absolutely nothing.

