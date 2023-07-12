A man was recorded stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape in broad daylight

TikTok user @newsnexussa shared the video showing the robbery, and no one did a thing

Mzansi citizens were fuming after watching the theft that bystanders did nothing to stop

Crime in Mzansi is insane! A video showing a man stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape in broad daylight has gone viral, leaving Mzansi citizens disappointed.

The crime rate is alarming. The shamelessness of criminals is frightening, and videos like this leave people wondering where we went wrong.

Bystander records man stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape

TikTok user @newsnexussa shared a video that was taken of a man stealing R18k bike off a car in traffic in Eastern Cape while bystanders sat and watched it happen.

Take a look at what happened:

Mzansi citizens shake their heads in disappointment

So many people couldn’t believe that people sat and watched the man stealing and did absolutely nothing. Hope for our beloved country slips further away every time something like this happens.

Read some of the comments from upset citizens:

mawandemagadla625 was shocked:

“The guy taking a video would have helped just slow bump that busted than to dance and take video yerrr.”

Nom-t Dladla fashion designer pointed out:

“People are very slow in helping but quick to take out their phones ”

mpumi214 was angry:

“Ever since social media was created, people post content to gain followers instead of helping, they are busy taking videos.”

Truth laughed:

“And they just sat and watched ”

Trending video of thieves stealing cables in broad daylight angers people

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of thugs committing cable theft left people furious on social media.

In the video shared by @vehicletrackers on Twitter, four men are seen stealing cables on the side of the road and shoving them inside their truck.

People have since taken to the comment section to react to the video.

"They will get arrested, and they Wil be shocked to discover that it's the municipal contractors who get tenders there as the community knows these people as they probably come to repair, so they don't even suspect them when they see their car as they think they are doing a job." "Us we find loopholes in our people and sink them deep in poverty while we elevate each other through criminal actions," wrote @DarkTall_Mats

