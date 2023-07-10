A white SUV crashed into a blue Porsche, and footage of the accident has gone viral

TikTok user @cohonews shared the footage showing the SUV mindlessly hitting the Porsche

Some people felt it was too silly to be accurate, while others shook their heads at it

A video showing a white SUV crashing into a blue Porsche has gone viral because of the nature of the ‘accident’. People claim that the whole thing was planned.

TikTok user @cohonews shared the footage showing the SUV mindlessly hitting the Porsche.

Source: TikTok

Sometimes people purposefully create accidents for a number of different reasons. While it can’t be confirmed whether or not this was an accident, most people are pretty sure that it was avoidable.

Video of blue Porsche getting hit by white SUV goes viral

TikTok user @cohonews shared a video showing a white SUV waiting in a driveway until a blue Porsche approaches, only then does it pull out of the driveway, lightly hitting the Porsche. A wild accident.

It almost looks as if the SUV purposefully waited for the Porsche. However, the driver was looking in the opposite direction. Take a look:

People discuss the cringe incident

Most people were torn by the video as this accident was very avoidable. The driver did not look before pulling out, which made some believe it was staged.

Read some of the mixed opinions:

dianna Rodriguez pointed out:

“If you look closely the driver looked at her right once, but I guess she assumed he was going to stop for her”

TX420SS said:

“That was an expensive oops.”

Bananabrad had no words:

“I don’t even know what to say.”

boobyhill asked:

“Doesn’t anyone do right left right left before they turn anymore”

Kinda Wrong wondered:

“Why did the blue car not honk at them, though?”

