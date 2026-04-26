The Limpopo Department of Health has confirmed the death of a second baby from the set of triplets born at Letaba Hospital outside Tzaneen earlier in the week

The baby girl passed away on Saturday night, 26 April 2026, after being born with a heart condition that led to serious breathing complications

The only surviving triplet has been transferred to Mankweng Hospital, where she is receiving specialised care

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

A newborn baby's feet. Images: jcomp/Freepik

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO, TZANEEN - Heartbreak has struck the family of the Letaba Hospital triplets for the second time in as many days. The Limpopo Department of Health confirmed on 26 April 2026 that a second baby from the set of triplets had died, just days after the first. The only boy in the set passed away from breathing complications while receiving care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The baby girl who died on Saturday night had been born with a heart condition that led to respiratory distress, and despite the efforts of medical staff, she did not survive.

MEC confirms second loss

Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego broke the news with heavy words, confirming that the department had now lost two of the three babies.

"We are sad to confirm the passing of the second baby of the triplets, who we lost last night because of respiratory distress complications. We have now lost two babies, and the one that is remaining has been transferred to Mankweng for further care," she said.

The MEC had earlier issued a statement mourning the loss of the first baby. The boy, who had been placed on mechanical ventilation in an effort to keep him stable before he passed away on Friday, 25 April 2026. Mashego extended her condolences to the family and praised the healthcare workers at Letaba Hospital for their dedication under difficult circumstances.

View the Facebook post here.

South Africans react with grief and frustration

The news hit people hard, and the comment section on the Facebook page @LimpopoDepartmentOfHealthBophelong filled up quickly with a mix of sadness and strong opinions.

@Mapula Letsoalo replied:

"Truly speaking, they must stop."

@Oupa Malebati said:

"I personally think the department needs to stop public stunts after extraordinary things happen in health facilities. The visits and interviews are really unnecessary."

@Lerato Mma Kgopotso Makgoba added:

"The triplets were fine just after their visit, and we hear this. They must stop visiting our infants."

@Molatelo Dikotla wrote:

"Eish. Praying for the mother to be comforted."

@King Thabo Mphahlele said:

"Eix, this is hectic, while we just celebrated."

Doctors in a surgery room. Images: @LimpopoDepartmentOfHealthBophelong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More tragic news on newborns

One of the conjoined twins born in Limpopo in January 2026 died from organ failure following their separation surgery. The surviving twin continued to recover in a story that had the whole country holding its breath.

Briefly News also reported that the surviving conjoined twin was moved for further specialised treatment after his brother's death.

also reported that the surviving conjoined twin was moved for further specialised treatment after his brother's death. Mankweng Hospital staff were caught on camera celebrating the historic separation of the conjoined twins, and the moment moved South Africans deeply.

Source: Briefly News