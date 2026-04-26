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Second Baby Among Limpopo Triplets Dies at Letaba Hospital After Heart and Breathing Complications
Family and Relationships

Second Baby Among Limpopo Triplets Dies at Letaba Hospital After Heart and Breathing Complications

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • The Limpopo Department of Health has confirmed the death of a second baby from the set of triplets born at Letaba Hospital outside Tzaneen earlier in the week
  • The baby girl passed away on Saturday night, 26 April 2026, after being born with a heart condition that led to serious breathing complications
  • The only surviving triplet has been transferred to Mankweng Hospital, where she is receiving specialised care

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Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

A post went viral.
A newborn baby's feet. Images: jcomp/Freepik
Source: UGC

LIMPOPO, TZANEEN - Heartbreak has struck the family of the Letaba Hospital triplets for the second time in as many days. The Limpopo Department of Health confirmed on 26 April 2026 that a second baby from the set of triplets had died, just days after the first. The only boy in the set passed away from breathing complications while receiving care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The baby girl who died on Saturday night had been born with a heart condition that led to respiratory distress, and despite the efforts of medical staff, she did not survive.

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MEC confirms second loss

Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego broke the news with heavy words, confirming that the department had now lost two of the three babies.

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"We are sad to confirm the passing of the second baby of the triplets, who we lost last night because of respiratory distress complications. We have now lost two babies, and the one that is remaining has been transferred to Mankweng for further care," she said.

The MEC had earlier issued a statement mourning the loss of the first baby. The boy, who had been placed on mechanical ventilation in an effort to keep him stable before he passed away on Friday, 25 April 2026. Mashego extended her condolences to the family and praised the healthcare workers at Letaba Hospital for their dedication under difficult circumstances.

View the Facebook post here.

South Africans react with grief and frustration

The news hit people hard, and the comment section on the Facebook page @LimpopoDepartmentOfHealthBophelong filled up quickly with a mix of sadness and strong opinions.

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@Mapula Letsoalo replied:

"Truly speaking, they must stop."

@Oupa Malebati said:

"I personally think the department needs to stop public stunts after extraordinary things happen in health facilities. The visits and interviews are really unnecessary."

@Lerato Mma Kgopotso Makgoba added:

"The triplets were fine just after their visit, and we hear this. They must stop visiting our infants."

@Molatelo Dikotla wrote:

"Eish. Praying for the mother to be comforted."

@King Thabo Mphahlele said:

"Eix, this is hectic, while we just celebrated."
A post went viral.
Doctors in a surgery room. Images: @LimpopoDepartmentOfHealthBophelong/Facebook
Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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