A surviving conjoined twin was transferred for specialised treatment after his brother's tragic death

The Limpopo premier confirmed that post-operative complications led to Twin A's demise following the complex separation surgery

The online community expressed mixed emotions about the twins' journey and highlighted healthcare concerns

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A surviving twin, formerly conjoined, was transferred to another province after his brother died. Image: Isabel Pavia

Source: Getty Images

Following the tragic death of a conjoined twin, Twin A, who died from organ failure after being separated from his brother, the surviving twin, Twin B, was airlifted on 4 April 2026 to a new medical facility. The Limpopo-born baby is set to undergo specialised treatment.

The boys were born to a 29-year-old woman on 28 January 2026 and were referred from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital in Namakgale to Mankweng Hospital, where the groundbreaking, approximately eight-hour surgery, led by Dr Nyaweleni Tshifularo, took place on 17 March 2026.

According to TimesLive, the office of Premier Phophi Ramathuba stated that Twin B was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. The decision to transfer was made after discussions between the premier, the clinical team, and the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi.

What happened to Twin A?

Ramathuba confirmed that the baby died from organ failure after he developed severe post-operative complications. Concerns about the boy's health emerged five days after the procedure when signs of infection were detected. The Premier further explained that infections are serious and common within neonatal units and can lead to septicaemia, organ failure, and death.

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Conjoined twins pull on South Africa's heartstrings

Members of the online community felt sadness after hearing about what the surviving twin had to endure after the death of his brother.

Internet users took to their keyboards. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Source: UGC

Ndou Maggie Mulalo stated online:

"Tjo, the baby is travelling."

Pieter Hugo added their opinion in the comment section:

"I can’t understand why they didn’t do this operation in the Gauteng hospital. It wasn’t an emergency operation, and more thought and preparation should have gone into it. Nobody should die of septicaemia in this day and age."

A hopeful Rachel Moshoeu remarked:

"I hope there is no third hand sabotaging the good work the Limpopo doctors did and killing these poor babies. May God save the other baby."

Emly Rakgantso told the online community:

"Just know that this doesn't at any given point take the credit from the team that did a great job. It might be a failure that happens afterwards, which lies with the hospital care they provided, not the team that did a good job."

3 Other stories about conjoined twins

In another article, Briefly News reported that twin girls who were born conjoined at the back of the head saw each other for the first time after a 12-hour operation that took place at Soroka University Medical Centre.

reported that twin girls who were born conjoined at the back of the head saw each other for the first time after a 12-hour operation that took place at Soroka University Medical Centre. Conjoined twin brothers born in Brazil, and previously fused at the head, were separated in what doctors described as the most complex surgery of its kind, which they prepared for using virtual reality. The surgery took approximately 27 hours.

Lydia and Linda Awui, formerly conjoined twins who were separated in 1999 at a hospital in Accra, Ghana, reunited with the lead surgeon for the first time on live TV after 22 years.

Source: Briefly News