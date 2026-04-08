A nine-year-old girl from the Northern Cape was bitten by a puff adder in Chinsta during a family holiday

A snake rescuer shared that doctors performed surgery on the girl's injured leg to improve blood circulation

South Africans united in sending well-wishes and prayers for the little survivor's recovery

A snake handler shared that a puff adder bit a nine-year-old girl in the Eastern Cape. Images: Robert Muckley / Getty Images, Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control / Facebook

Source: UGC

Carmi, a nine-year-old girl from Kathu in the Northern Cape, sadly fell victim to the venomous bite of a puff adder on her left calf while on holiday with her family in Chinsta at their holiday resort. Fortunately, the young girl is recovering from her injury and receiving many well-wishes online.

Eduanne Niemands from Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared Carmi's story on his Facebook account, revealing that the incident occurred on 3 April 2026. It resulted in Carmi's leg swelling up and her being taken to a hospital in East London, where she remains in the ICU.

The snake handler informed the public about the girl's leg:

"Doctors had to make the decision to cut it before blood circulation was hindered for too long."

Noting that Carmi was in good spirits and that doctors were to clean her wounds, a generous Eduanne stated that he was donating R3 000 to her parents.

"Carmi has to go home to Kathu, where she has to lie with open wounds for a few days until the swelling goes down. Her parents have to be booked up and down the East London hospital and somewhere until she is discharged one day and returns to Kathu."

Eduanne returned to Facebook on 6 April 2026 with an update about Carmi's health, stating that the doctors were seeing progress. However, she was off her medication and feeling the excruciating pain all over again.

"It's very traumatic and painful for her, but she's really trying to stay strong. Sleep is also so on and off. Please pray for the pain and a fast recovery."

Take a look at Carmi in the recent Facebook picture below:

Carmi was advised to sit up because of mucus build-up as a result of lying down, says Eduanne. Image: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

Source: Facebook

South Africans pray for little girl

Several people online added positivity to the comments after hearing about Carmi's injury.

Santie De Beer shared under the post:

"When you see her again, she'll be running around."

Anne Radloff said to the girl:

"Get well soon, little one."

Faith Thornton stated with sincerity:

"Sending prayers to Carmi for healing, and prayers to Mom and Dad for peace and comfort."

3 Other stories about puff adders

In another article, Briefly News reported that a family who initially thought they had a burst pipe got the shock of their lives when they discovered a puff adder hiding inside their bedroom.

reported that a family who initially thought they had a burst pipe got the shock of their lives when they discovered a puff adder hiding inside their bedroom. A brave man detailed a harrowing experience of when he found a puff adder behind his couch. It was the man's cat who alerted him to the venomous viper that made itself cosy in the house.

A terrifying discovery was made when a woman in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, saw a puff adder quietly lying next to her dogs' beds on the veranda of her home. Fortunately, the pets weren't bitten before the snake was spotted.

Source: Briefly News