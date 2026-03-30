A family initially thought they had a burst pipe, only to discover a puff adder hiding inside their bedroom

This made the situation even more intense, knowing how close they had come to being bitten

Snake rescuers safely removed the puff adder, leaving many people relieved but still shaken by the encounter

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A strange sound had a family thinking something was wrong with their house, but the truth was far more unsettling. Moments like these remind people how quickly things can change without warning. The situation unfolded in a way that left many viewers feeling uneasy just watching it.

The picture on the left captured the moment the snake rescuers revealed what was hiding in a family house. Image: Slangboere

Source: Facebook

Snake rescue team Slangboere posted a video on 29 March 2026 after responding to a call in Mossel Bay, where a family thought they had a burst pipe, only to discover a puff adder inside their bedroom. The situation quickly turned from confusing to terrifying as the source of the sound became clear. It was not water, but a snake making a loud hissing noise.

The rescuers explained that the snake was loud, which is typical behaviour for a puff adder when it feels threatened. What made the situation even more frightening was how close the family had been to danger without realising it. They had reportedly walked past the snake without knowing it was there. Slangboere also known as snake farmers, is a trusted and passionate snake relocation company dedicated to safely removing and handling snakes.

Silent danger hiding inside the bedroom

Puff adders are known to be highly venomous and can strike quickly if provoked, which made the outcome of this situation incredibly lucky. The Slangboere rescuers managed to safely remove the snake without any injuries, but the moment served as a serious reminder of how unpredictable these encounters can be.

Social media users reacted with shock, with many saying they could not imagine finding a snake inside their bedroom, especially at night. Others from rural areas shared that such encounters are more common than people think, but that did not make it any less scary.

The screenshot on the left showed the thickness of the puff adder. Image: Slangboere

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook reel below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

JJ Jacobs said:

“I had a spitting cobra in my house last night. Thank the Lord it never bit me, it only sprayed me in the face.”

Reno Ioannou said:

“That’s one fat puffy.”

Adriana Rougier Lagane said:

“That was quick, straight into the tube, wow.”

Madaleinne Adele Hendricks said:

“Vir my sal dit wees 8uur by die huis, 9 uur in die kerk en 11uur by die graf. En dan kan julle maar party. English: For me it would be 8 o’clock at home, 9 o’clock at church and 11 o’clock at the grave, then you can all go party.”

Joey Swanepoel said:

“Hierdie is n MOERSE LANG!!!!! EK SAL DIE BEKAKKINGS KRY MET HOM IN MY HUIS! English: This one is extremely long! I would be absolutely terrified if it were in my house!”

Rudi Maarman said:

“Baie dankie Slangboere vir wat julle doen waardering is groot. English: Thank you very much to the snake catchers for what you do, it is greatly appreciated.”

Dollie Van Zyl said:

“As die slang season verby is soos u sê, waar is hul dan? Oe jitte tog. English: If snake season is over like you say, then where are they? Oh my goodness.”

Louise Koekemoer said:

“Ons slang vanger is oorlede so rukkie terug van n knopie spinnekop byt waar hy n slang gaan uithaal het baie hartseer. English: Our snake catcher passed away a while ago from a button spider bite while he was going to remove a snake, very sad.”

Gavin Vries said:

“Ek verkoop my huis en trek. English: I’m selling my house and moving.”

Maverick Melane Hammond said:

“Kan ons almal in Mosselbaai asseblief van daai slang containers kry, dan los ons dit oop in die huis sodat as hulle inkom hulle self daarin klim en nie onder my bed lê nie. English: Can we all in Mossel Bay please get those snake containers so we can leave them open in the house, so if snakes come in they climb inside instead of hiding under my bed.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to snakes

A veteran snake catcher is in the ICU after being bitten by a highly venomous black mamba in Pretoria, leaving many concerned.

A man found himself in a terrifyingly painful situation when a venomous snake spat in his direction, leaving Mzansi stunned.

A rare wildlife clip shows a black mamba being washed, leaving many viewers fascinated by how the dangerous snake reacts.

Source: Briefly News