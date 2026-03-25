A room tour revealed a high-end travel experience that felt more like a hotel than transport, leaving many surprised by the setup

The price became a major talking point, with some questioning the cost, while others understood the market it caters to

The video gave people a rare look into luxury travel, sparking curiosity even among those who wouldn’t spend that much

Luxury travel often feels like something people only hear about, not something they actually get to see up close. But one video gave a proper look inside an experience that most would never consider booking. From the moment it started, it was clear this wasn’t an ordinary trip. It quickly became something people couldn’t stop talking about.

The visual on the left showed the sitting area in the bedroom. Image: @sinethevoiceartist

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @sinethevoiceartist shared a video on 24 March 2026 giving viewers a glimpse inside one of South Africa’s most expensive train experiences, priced at around R40,000 per person. The clip showed a private room setup with a bed, built-in storage, a bathroom and even a small lounging area. The design focused on comfort and elegance, with features that made the space feel more like a hotel room than a train cabin.

The experience closely reflects what luxury trains like the Blue Train are known for in South Africa. These trains are designed to offer high-end travel, combining scenic routes with premium service, fine dining and fully equipped suites. It’s less about getting from one place to another and more about the journey itself.

Luxury rail experience sparked debate over pricing

For many viewers, the price stood out immediately. While R40,000 may seem excessive to the average person, others pointed out that this type of experience is aimed at a different market. Luxury travel often caters to tourists or high-income individuals looking for something unique and memorable rather than practical.

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Mzansi said the experience looked worth it for a special occasion, while others felt the price was far too high. Still, many appreciated the glimpse into a lifestyle they don’t usually get to see, even if it’s not something they would personally afford. Content creator @sinethevoiceartist also shared his experience saying that overall, the train looks nice inside.

Sine shared his experience on the blue train. Image: @sinethevoiceartist

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said about it

Totallynother wrote:

“Nice TV in terms of what. 😁”

RomeoKoena said:

“I thought Rovos Rail was the most expensive.”

Loveanimalsandbabies added:

“It looks like the Harry Potter train.”

Zainab Khoele asked:

“Price please, JHB to CT”

Kgothatso wrote:

"60k per person for a TV from 1863, it’s nice, but it needs an update, it’s 2026.”

Ericmphumbude said:

“Rovos Rail is the most expensive in South Africa.”

Zain wrote:

“This is Big Brother.”

Minenhle Mdali added:

“The most expensive train is Rovos Rail.”

IVORY CLOSET wrote:

“I like the vintage look, but it genuinely needs an update and new upholstery.”

MissMangethe88 said:

“I thought it would be a nice experience until I saw the prices; I could book a beach holiday for a week instead.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about the blue train

Two young South African women have officially entered the record books after reaching a management level in the country’s train sector.

A video of PRASA's newly upgraded trains has impressed netizens online, revealing a surprisingly well-maintained interior.

A driver was lucky to escape with his life after his vehicle collided with a train on the Cape Flats, leaving Mzansi stunned.

Source: Briefly News