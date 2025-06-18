Global site navigation

Vehicle Ploughs Into Train at Crossing in Phillipi, Western Cape
South Africa

Vehicle Ploughs Into Train at Crossing in Phillipi, Western Cape

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • A driver was lucky to escape with his life after his vehicle collided with a train on the Cape Flats
  • The incident happened at the Phillipi Station when the owner of the car crossed the railroad despite the train's driver sounding the warning horn
  • He escaped unharmed, and some South Africans commenting on the accident roasted the vehicle driver

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a journalist at Briefly News in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A vehicle crashed into a train in Phillipi on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape
South Africans were disappointed in a motorist who crashed into a train. Images: Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images and South_Agency
Source: Getty Images

PHILLIPI, CAPE FLATS — A motorist from Phillipi in the Cape Flats narrowly survived a collision with a train at a level crossing at the Phillippi Train Station on 18 June 2025.

Train collides with a vehicle

According to SABC News, the incident happened when the driver approached the level crossing while a train was travelling in his direction. The train driver saw him and sounded the warning horn.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The driver did not heed the warning horn and continued driving towards the crossing. He collided with the train. Fortunately, the driver was not injured. The Metrorail spokesperson, Zino Mihi, warned motorists to be careful when crossing at level crossings.

Mihi said that trains appear to be moving slowly when observed at a distance. A motorist may miscalculate their speed and attempt to cross. He added that trains move very fast and cannot make sudden stops. Mihi urged pedestrians and motorists to be cautious when approaching a level crossing.

A vehicle collided with a train in Cape Town, Western Cape
A car crashed into a train in the Western Cape. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Accidents involving trains in South Africa

South Africans weighed in

Netizens commenting on the accident shared their views.

Thabo Mosotho Mosia said:

"Only trains can use railways, so it can't collide with anything unless it is another train. So in short, it's the vehicle's fault."

Talent Mpofu said:

"Let's hope the driver of the car and the train are not injured."

Patrix Leonardo joked:

"The train is wrong. Why didn't it fly?"

Emmanuel Gcabashe said:

"The car driver is probably a vigilante."

1 killed after vehicle lands on train tracks

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one person was killed when a vehicle plunged off a bridge and crashed onto the train tracks in Shakaskraal, KwaZulu-Natal, on 1 December 2025.

Six people were injured in the accident, which happened between the N2 and R102. The vehicle went over the bridge and fell 50 metres onto the tracks underneath it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: