Ongoing cleanup on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast after a collision between two coal freight trains at Elubana, near Richards Bay

Speaking to Briefly News, Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, underscores the vulnerability of the multi-ore line, citing the risks tied to outdated manual systems and insufficient operational control

The vital economic export rail line in northern KZN experiences disruption due to the incident

Cleanup continues on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast following a train collision. Image: Miningmx

Cleanup efforts persist on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast following a collision between two coal freight trains at Elubana, outside Richards Bay.

The crucial economic export rail line in northern KZN faces disruption due to the incident. Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) assured that there were no major injuries, with involved staff undergoing medical observation. TFR has initiated recovery operations and is actively investigating the accident's cause.

Speaking to Briefly News, Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says that this incident highlights the susceptibility of the multi-ore line, emphasising the risks associated with outdated manual systems and inadequate operational control.

"Clearing the derailment will be a time-consuming process, likely extending over a few days. This will impact the urgency to transport bulk ore via road."

Kelly stated that an inquiry is essential to assess the extent of damage to the line and vital systems like signalling and power supply.

"The primary focus should be on preventing a similar incident from happening again."

Transnet revealed ambitious plans to boost coal service

According to TimesLIVE, Transnet unveiled plans to incrementally enhance its coal service along the north corridor. The initiative aimed to alleviate congestion at Richards Bay port, forming a crucial component of the company's comprehensive recovery strategy.

The corridor, spanning from Lephalale to Richards Bay, has faced considerable hurdles affecting its performance, such as locomotive shortages, cable theft, and infrastructure vandalism in recent years.

Mzansi suspect sabotage

KZN is a tragic story."

"For so many years, TFR coal wagons have always derailed on the exact spot in Vaal. Nothing is being done about it."

"SA is just a failed state."

"A good metaphor for how the ANC runs the country."

Transnet's revamp strategy following R1.6 billion loss

Previously, Briefly News reported that Transnet reports a financial setback, citing a R1.6 billion loss in the six months ending on September 30. The state-owned company attributes the downturn to decreased volumes in rail, port, and pipeline operations. Operational challenges, especially impacting Transnet Freight Rail, are highlighted by the logistics giant.

