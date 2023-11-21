Transnet said it aims to finish clearing 70,000 containers stacked at the Durban port by next year

The state-owned company said it's implementing contingency plans to resolve the issue quickly

Transnet's acting CEO cited government efforts to cut red tape in the procurement of important equipment

Shipping containers are stacked at the container terminal at the Port of Durban operated by Transnet. Image: Waldo Swiegers

DURBAN - Transnet is planning to clear the backlog of 70,000 containers at its Durban port by 2024.

The current challenge has led to an expected delay of 21 days before anchored containers can be offloaded.

Transnet implements contingency measures

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Transnet has already initiated contingency measures to address the goods backlog.

The first step involves procuring essential equipment at the port. Transnet's approach aims to streamline operations and expedite the process.

Government cuts red tape

Michelle Phillips, Transnet's acting CEO, highlighted the government's intervention, reported EWN. She said that steps have been taken to cut red tape in procurement, allowing for quick acquisition of the necessary equipment. Phillips emphasised that the primary focus is on clearing the backlog fast.

SA discuss Transnet's crisis

Read some comments below:

Mervin van Rooyen said:

"Seriously, think again. Nothing that cANCer was given is 100% operational anymore. Everything is falling apart."

Bryan Judd posted:

"Going to have lots of rusting ships parked permanently off the coast!"

Mzolisi Mbhalo commented:

"Senior management is incompetent."

Mark Andrews mentioned:

"What a joke! Transnet needs to be privatised and streamlined asap."

Gerry Kipongo wrote:

"They are deliberately running the company down so that they can privatise it to their business partners just like Telkom."

