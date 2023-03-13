South African mobile network giant MTN has estimated a significant loss in revenue as a result of increased loadshedding

The MTN Group claims to have lost out on a whopping R695 million as blackouts affected network availability and business functions

Roumour that loadshedding may increase to Stage 8 in the second half of 2023 has spurred the group to intensify the rollout of its resilience plan

JOHANNESBURG - Incessent loadshedding has significantly impacted MTN, with the mobile network estimating that it lost R695 million in 2022 alone.

With operating conditions significantly impacted by increased rolling blackouts in the last half of 2022, MTN is looking to continue implementing a resilience plan to lessen the impact of loadshedding.

The country's second-biggest mobile network said that the 208 days of loadshedding experience in 2022 impacted network availability and business functions, hampering customers' ability to recharge and upgrade packages, BusinessTech reported.

MTN to complete rollout of contingencies to reduce impact of loadshedding on revenue

With rumours that loadshedding may ramp up to Stage 8 in July, the group is working with its partners to optimise sites to ensure consistent performance of upgrades implemented through the resistance plan.

The contingencies include rolling out additional batteries, generators and "enhanced security features" to address the anticipated increase in rolling blackouts.

The MTN Group had upgraded more than 3 000 by the end of February and plans to have the optimisation process fully completed by December 2023, TechCentral reported.

It wasn't all bad news from MTN South Africa last year, as service revenue grew by 3.6% while data revenue increased by 13.1%.

