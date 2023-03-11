Eskom announced that loadshedding will be further reduced from Stage 3 to Stage 1 on Sunday morning

The power utility moved the country from Stage 4 to Stage 3 on Friday and plans on lowering the Stages further

South African citizens on social media are sceptical about the announcement and many believe Eskom's plans will change soon

Eskom announced that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 on Sunday. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Twitter that it plans on placing the country on Stage 1 loadshedding on Sunday. The country is currently on Stage 3 loadshedding and this will stay in place until 5am on Sunday, reported TimesLIVE.

The state entity said it was able to meet the electricity demand because generating units at different power stations were up and running again.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Matla power stations were successfully returned to service."

"During the same period, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs. The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka, power stations are delayed. The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique is continuing and is anticipated to be completed by early next week.

See the Twitter post from Eskom's page below:

SA citizens react to Stage 1 loadshedding announcement by Eskom

@RALETMaN said:

"All we want is to hear is loadshedding is over case closed everything else is a lie."

@Gost_them mentioned:

"Just leave it at Stage 4 because Sunday afternoon there will be another 5 generating units down at Madupe etc. We know the drill."

@khani_hlahla added:

"Minister of Electricity effect."

@Kelly_Amethyst3 commented:

"Stage 4 is still a nightmare. Loadshedding for breakfast lunch and supper."

@peterbarlows tweeted:

"Please don’t give us false hope."

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"At 8am tomorrow 5 stations will break down as always and it's back to Stage 5."

@BallerBoogie mentioned:

"This smells like a set-up for Stage 6."

