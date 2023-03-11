KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have failed to pay over R2 billion to the country’s embattled power utility, Eskom

KZN Finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said payment of service is essential to ensure the proper delivery of them

Social media users expressed anger over the sky high-debt, with many blaming municipalities for Eskom’s woes

PIETERMARITZBURG - Municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal owe more than R2 billion to the country’s embattled power utility, Eskom.

KZN municipalities owe more than R2 billion to Eskom. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

KZN Finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni disclosed the state of affairs during her provincial budget speech in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, 10 March. She said not only households are to blame but government departments and their entities as well.

Nkonyeni of the province’s R2.7 billion debt, R850 million, is overdue. She said payment of service is essential to ensure proper delivery.

According to SABC News, as of January, R35.9 billion was owed by consumers including government departments to municipalities.

Meanwhile, Eskom previously said it is owed R52 billion by municipalities across the country. The utility’s managing director of transmissions, Segomoco Scheppers called for municipalities to pay their debts.

He called on government structures to develop a workable plan for municipalities can decrease the debt, EWN reported.

Mzansi annoyed with KZN’s debt to Eskom

Israel Zwide KaLanga Mkhatshwa said:

“People are busy blaming Ramaphosa, Eskom and the ANC at large forgetting Eskom is where it is today because of them not paying for electricity. Soweto alone owes Eskom over 50 billion just imagine.”

Grammar Pta Zwane commented:

“The government must pay the money directly to Eskom. Privatise municipalities.”

Tshifhiwa Mashau posted:

“They are scared to switch off. KZN is a country of its own.”

Freeman Sibonelo Eric Biyela wrote:

“Municipalities fail to provide services so how on earth will they collect money from clients.”

Sharon Struckmeyer added:

“So, make the municipalities pay Eskom for heaven’s sake, stop writing their debt off.”

Eskom office in KwaZulu-Natal left in the dark after failing to pay R500k bill, leaving SA howling

Briefly News also reported that Eskom’s office in Empangeni in the north of KwaZulu-Natal had its power cut due to non-payment, leaving citizens in stitches.

The power utility’s office failed to pay its high electricity bill. Eskom allegedly owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500 000.

The state-owned utility is not the only establishment to be disconnected.

