The Congress of the People (Cope) attempted to distance itself from the drama surrounding Murunwa Makwarela

The party’s Deputy President Willie Madisha apologised to citizens for Makwarela’s “extreme levels of forgery”

Citizens believe the political party knew about Makwarela’s insolvency case and failed to address the serious matter

GAUTENG - The Congress of the People (Cope) apologised to citizens for the “wrongdoings” of former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

Cope distances itself from former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela. Image: @antonnies & Nardus Engelbrecht

The political party’s Deputy President Willie Madisha spoke outside Tshwane House on Friday, 10 March. The address came after Makwarela’s sudden resignation from his recently appointed position.

His departure came after the high court refuted claims that he was granted a rehabilitation certificate over his insolvency case. The fake document was handed over to city manager Johann Mettler.

Madisha said the fake document proved “extreme levels of forgery”, which the party does not believe in, SowetanLIVE reported. He slammed Makwarela for stealing public money when a councillor, speaker, and mayor.

The party’s deputy said Cope’s Gauteng provincial leaders failed to do proper vetting of Makwarela. He also called for the disgraced mayor to pay back the money he was given under false pretences.

Aside from resigning as mayor, Makwarela is also no longer a councillor. According to EWN, the high court has also referred the matter to the specialised policing unit, the Hawks, for criminal proceedings.

Mzansi believes Cope is to blame for Murunwa Makwarela drama

@Mamba_Lendze1 said:

“COPE is Makwarela, and Makrarela is COPE.”

@LiberalsAreNaiv commented:

“COPE was in it moss, Makwarela is their member. They must have known that he was NOT rehabilitated, but had hoped he wasn't going to be caught.”

@majoy9595 added:

“There's no better COPE. COPE it's a scam just like ANC. Colleen Makhubele is a scam just like Makwarela. Stop justifying nonsense.”

