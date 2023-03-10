Murunwa Makwarela resigned as Tshwane mayor, claiming it was not an admission of guilt on his part

This after it emerged that he presented a fake insolvency certificate to municipal manager Johann Mettler

Many citizens took to social media to call for Makwarela to be criminally charged following his resignation

TSHWANE - Murunwa Makwarela tendered his resignation as Tshwane mayor on Friday afternoon, 10 March.

Murunwa Makwarela says his resignation from the Tshwane mayoral position is not an admission of guilt. Image: Papi Morake & @RaphoG

Source: Getty Images

His sudden departure came amid claims suggesting he was insolvent. It later emerged that he presented a fake insolvency certificate to municipal manager Johann Mettler which the Pretoria High Court did not issue.

Makwarela claimed his resignation was not an admission of guilt but rather to allow the City of Tshwane to focus on service delivery. In the letter seen by TimesLIVE, he instructed his lawyers to initiate proceedings to deal with the matter.

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) said that it would be initiating legal action against Makwarela.

Earlier on Friday, Makwarela addressed the media and said he welcomed an investigation into the rehabilitation certificate he provided to the city manager. According to EWN, he said the city manager also needs to ensure everything is above board.

Mzansi weighs in on Murunwa Makwarela’s resignation

@gbean02252665 said:

“And is that also why he refused to resign the first time? Make it make sense, please.”

@bertje_sa commented:

“And now we wait for the ever-evasive service delivery after services were run into the ground.”

@thobanishozi1 posted:

“He should be criminally charged.”

@skhumbu57909818 wrote:

“Completely incapable of taking responsibility for his actions. Truly disgusting.”

@MelanieSlabber added:

“Disgusting mam. He should be charged!”

