COPE member Murunwa Makwarela was found to be ineligible to hold the mayoral position in the City of Tshwane

Tshwane’s city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Gauteng about the vacancy

Citizens were in stitches over the drama in Tshwane after Makwarela was ousted for an insolvency declaration case

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane is without a mayor again after COPE member Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified from holding office.

Murunwa Makwarela was removed from his position as the City of Tshwane's mayor. Image: Getty image & @antonnies

This comes after Makwarela’s insolvency declaration case in 2016. The Constitution states that individuals declared insolvent cannot hold public office.

However, Makwarela vowed to fight the insolvency claims against him. According to TimesLIVE, the recently ousted mayor believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front (FF) parties are using the old case to teach him a lesson for switching coalitions.

Makwarela claimed that the insolvency declaration case was never an issue when he was in cahoots with the DA and FF.

The COPE councillor was elected as Tshwane mayor last Tuesday, 28 February, and was backed by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

According to The Citizen, Tshwane’s city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the Gauteng office of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to inform them of the vacancy in the mayoral office.

Mzansi fed-up with mayoral drama in Tshwane

@EdwardthembaSa said:

“This country and its politics, Hayi so every week there’s going to be a new Mayor in Tshwane and the city of JBH?”

@static_an commented:

“Not even a week in the office. Not only did he lose the mayoral post but he is no longer eligible to be an ordinary councillor.”

@Gorba_G8 added:

“Mara he was going to pay his debts after first mayoral salary.”

