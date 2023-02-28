The City of Tshwane acknowledged that an insider was to blame for threatening customers with messages

The culprit wrote and sent scary texts to defaulting customers and is reportedly on precautionary suspension

SA citizens weighed in with different opinions and some said if the debt collector's tactics were effective then he should get a raise

The City of Tshwane took responsibility for the threatening messages that were sent to customers.

TSHWANE - An employee who works for a contracted service provider for the City of Tshwane is reportedly responsible for threatening defaulting customers.

The City of Tshwane released a statement that said the debt collector has been suspended while more investigations are being conducted.

The spokesperson of the city, Selby Bokaba added that the contracted company promised to do an internal forensic investigation and the findings will be revealed to the city, reported TimesLIVE.

“The foul messages which, in part, threatened to harm customers, purported to be official correspondence from the city. The City of Tshwane issued an apology last Friday for the foul content of the messages, despite having established that they did not originate from any of its official communication platforms.

Bokaba said customers can rest assured that the city's cybersecurity control systems have not been compromised, and their confidential information is protected.

SA citizens react to Tshwane's statement on the threatening messages

Jabulani Mthethwa said:

"This is not funny, it's pure crime.

Charmaine Pillay asked:

"What were the employee's assessment results to be employed as a public servant? I wonder how this cadre was employed."

Amu Ngobeni-Xeka asked:

"The question is, did the defaulters pay? If yes, then I would give the employee a promotion."

Mapeka Mosesi shared:

"We are not supposed to laugh but this is funny."

Desiree Fun-Sum posted:

"Meaning the monies will go straight into their banking accounts."

Celia Dickens added:

"Sometimes I feel like I'm living in a movie."

