Police are investigating a shooting incident in Durban that left one dead and another injured on Monday, 6 March

The driver of the vehicle managed to drive the victim and herself to a nearby service station despite being shot multiple times

Many citizens took to social media to condemn the attack, with some saying lawlessness is too rife in Durban

DURBAN - A man was shot and killed and a woman was injured when gunmen opened fire on the car they were travelling in on Monday, 6 March, leaving many reeling.

A man was killed and a woman injured when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

At the time of the incident, the victim was seated in the passenger seat. After the shooting, the woman attempted to drive herself and the victim to safety.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that the assailants opened fire on the pair, leaving them with multiple gunshot wounds. She said the driver managed to drive the vehicle to a nearby service station to seek assistance.

The gunmen fled the crime scene in a getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned. Gwala added that the motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the deceased was believed to have been in his forties. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, IOL reported.

Jamieson added that the driver is reported to have been rushed privately to a nearby hospital for further care.

Durban shooting leaves citizens reeling

Nomzamo Ratchel Caluza said:

“Definitely a hit! The sad part is the murderers get away with it in this country.”

Martin du Plessis posted:

“What is going on in that part of the country? It's absolute chaos!”

Khanyiso Bright Mkizwana commented:

“This thing of shooting is everywhere in SA. Because the minister of police and justice is incompetent. Don't blame KZN because each and every province has this tendency of shooting.”

Ashley C*ckhead wrote:

“Horrific, terrifying, and unacceptable. May he rest in peace and the driver recover. Gangster State South Africa.”

Maleka Austin Itumeleng Morema added:

“Durban is an action movie.”

