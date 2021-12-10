Deputy President David Mabuza was subjected to a question-and-answer session on Thursday was quizzed about Eskom

Mabuza stated that he was proud of the strides of the Eskom leadership that have been widely criticised recently

The deputy president says municipalities can create competition for Eskom, which will help lower the price of electricity

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - During a question-and-answer session at the National Assembly, Deputy President David Mabuza was asked about the state of Eskom in relation to the leadership of the power utility and the increased tariffs.

Mabuza once again praised the leadership of the state-owned power utility and emphasised that the only reason the CEO Andre de Ruyter and others were being criticised was because of loadshedding.

Mabuza stated that Eskom leaders were working under difficult circumstances but he was happy with their performance and how they have been able to save money.

David Mabuza believes that if municipalities can generate their own energy Eskom will have competition and be forced to reduce electricity prices. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Mabuza added that he was pleased with the direction the Eskom leaders have steered the power utility because they will continue to save money in future, according to TimesLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I am happy with the way they are transforming the organisation. I am happy with the cost-savings measures that are under way," said Mabuza.

David Mabuza speaks on increasing electricity prices

On the high electricity tariffs, Mabuza stated that electricity prices will be lowered if Eskom gets competition, reports SABC News. Eskom has recently applied to increase tariffs by 20.5% for the following year.

Mabuza stated that municipalities are now are allowed to generate their own electricity to create competition for Eskom.

"If there is a competition, I am sure the prices of electricity will come down,” said Mabuza.

Take a look at what South Africans had to say about Mabuza's comments:

@MGulatino said:

"The consequences of having a teacher as a Deputy President. He clearly doesn't understand what he's saying but it's fine."

@divservshopping said:

"Electricity prices will go down once cadres are fired and contracts are terminated and put out to tender again."

@Insta_Brock said:

"If the government cannot make things cheap for ordinary citizens, what makes DD believe things will be cheaper when businesses take over, look at the taxi industry, they even influence venture drivers mxm."

@Mpelegeng_Mazwi said:

"I believe if everyone was paying for their electric bill there would be no need for these crazy increases...not forgetting corruption @Eskom_SA"

@lindonjabs said:

"What kind of logic is this."

@Itjhebepele said:

"The government said this with the cellphone networks, what's happening is the opposite! You know the reason, government officials get free shares, we, as country stillpay too much for cellphones networks! The problem with the ANC officials is the culture of telling & living lies!"

Eskom disconnects power supply to illegal connections

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom has disconnected its power supply to the Diepkloof Zone 3 area in Soweto. The reason for this is that the power utility is punishing residents for making use of illegal electricity connections.

Amanda Qithi, a spokesperson for Eskom in Gauteng, said that the power utility has sustained a large number of energy losses from illegal connections, illegal electricity sales, and people bypassing electricity meters.

If households in the township want to have their electricity supply restored, they have to pay Eskom R6 052 before they do so, the power utility said.

Source: Briefly.co.za