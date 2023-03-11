The City of Tshwane has attempted to smooth things over following the drama involving the disgraced former mayor Murunwa Makwarela

The city has admitted that the failure to verify the rehabilitation order Makwarela submitted highlighted the deficiencies in the municipality

The city vowed to work on filling in the gaps in the metro and fixing its verification processes

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane has been left red-faced after it unknowingly accepted a fake rehabilitation order from former Tshwane mayor Makwarela.

The debacle has placed a stoplight on the deficiencies in the metro's administration, with the city admitting that it did not have the measures in place to verify the authenticity of the disgraced mayor's rehabilitation order.

Makwarela made headlines when he was disqualified as a councillor and subsequently removed a Tshwane mayor on Tuesday, 7 March, after the Democratic Alliance revealed that he was an unrehabilitated insolvent.

However, the embattled Cope member was quickly reinstated on Thursday, 9 March, after her producer a court order which claimed Makwarela had been rehabilitated in 2018.

Many questioned the authenticity of the rehabilitation order, and the constant back and forth over Makwarela's insolvency came to a head when the Gauteng High Court revealed that the document was a forgery, EWN reported.

In what seemed to be an attempt to save face, Makwarela resigned as mayor on Friday, 10 March, under the pretence that he wanted to protect the image of the office.

According to the City of Tshwane's head of communication, Selby Bokaba though the situation with Makwarela was unfortunate, it has opened the city up to finding ways to deal with verifying documents.

Bokaba said that inadequate vetting processes are not unique to Tshwane and are problems that plague most, if not all, municipalities in South Africa.

According to SABC News, Bokaba insisted the city was focused on remedying the deficiencies in the City of Tshwane's vetting processes.

