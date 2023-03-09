Mzansi hip-hop heads recalled Cassper Nyovest's 2014 warning about rappers hanging with people who carry guns

The Siyathandana hitmaker ended up not performing when one of AKA's homies pulled a gun on him and pointed it at his face

Social media users agreed with Cassper following Supa Mega's fatal shooting in Durban in February while he was out with friends

Cassper Nyovest warned artists about the dangers of living the gun life. Hip-hop heads took to social media to share their thoughts on a screenshot of Cassper's 2014 warning.

Cassper Nyovest warns rappers about choosing gun life over rap

In the screenshot doing the rounds on Twitter, Mufasa opened up about why he cancelled his performance on Live on August 15, 2014. Cassper Nyovest alleged that one of AKA's homies pushed him and pointed a gun at his face.

After announcing he would not be performing, the Siyathandana rapper went on to share that he chose to rap over the gun life, adding:

"Y'all wanna live that life? See where it takes y'all. Go on."

AKA was shot dead in Durban on February 10. He was with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, killing him and his former manager.

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's 2014 warning

Peeps took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to Cassper's warning. Many agreed that Mufasa was right.

@langalihl commented:

"But what is your point cause AKA's death was not gang-related unless you know something we don't. Makes sense why you were suspended for 2 years! Awunanqondo but we are expected to buy your music cause it's 'local'.

@17Flash wrote:

"Baba, this is deep."

@KingMarcuz45 said:

"Shame. Very true, guns are bad."

@brabdot commented:

"Everyone focusing on the 'gun life' part just to avoid the real message behind this post. You live by the gun, you die by the gun."

@tumi_Phefo wrote:

"Why can't rappers focus on releasing songs and leave this gangster life?"

@lizwi_7 added:

"And he was sadly right."

Nasty C shows love to AKA during his performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed major love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

