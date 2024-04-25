Jelly Babie and the cashier she insulted at Big Save have buried the hatchet and will now be working together

The Barcadi dancer booked Martha, the staff member, to be the MC of her upcoming one-woman show

The news sparked mixed reactions online, with people saying she did the right thing and others criticised her

Jelly Babie booked the Big Save cashier to MC at her upcoming gig. Image: @jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Jelly Babie and the cashier she insulted at a grocery store named Big Save have reconciled and will now work together.

Jelly Babie books Martha as MC

Jelly Babie and the cashier. who has now been identified as Martha, have turned over a new leaf. The Barcadi dancer booked Martha as the MC for her upcoming one-woman show.

The show will take place at the Bundu Inn Resort in Pretoria on 18 May 2024.

The news was shared by @KasiExonomy on Twitter (X.)

Mzansi reacts to Jelly Babie's move

The news divided netizens and has sparked mixed reactions online. Peeps even said she did the right thing, and others criticised her.

@Melusi_Mokone:

"That's fair enough."

@Sk_ndawo:

"Mxoleleni (forgive her) guys, you can see she is trying."

@TshidiMakgolane:

"On the video she said, "Wena nkao patela wena ao selo" (I can pay you, you are nothing) and we took it as a disrespect, look now."

Could Jelly Babie face a lawsuit?

Following the viral video where Jelly Babie filmed herself insulting and exchanging heated words with the cashier and shared it on TikTok, the supermarket addressed this.

Big Save said in a statement that they intend to pursue legal action as the dancer violated Martha's right to POPIA. The video was reshared many times across various social media platforms.

Jelly Babie says goodbye to 500K followers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bacardi singer Jelly Babie recently lost 500K followers on her TikTok account. After the widespread video gained lots of interactions, Jelly Babie was down to 100K followers.

This was after the incident of her insulting a cashier at Big Save this week. Many netizens responded by saying that she had damaged her brand by insulting the cashier.

