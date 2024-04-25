A lovely woman took to her social media and plugged her followers with affordable grocery haul

The lady documented her shopping that cost R900 at Giant Hyper in Cape Gate, Cape Town

The online community reacted to the video, with many stunned by the prices and wishing that they had Giant Hyper near them

A woman plugged netizens with affordable grocery haul. Images: @kiaradewrance

Source: Instagram

A woman took to her TikTok account and uploaded a video, showing her social media followers what she got for R900 at Giant Hyper.

In the clip uploaded by @kiaradewrance, she can be seen documenting her shopping at Giant Hyper. The lady bought two pre-cooked lasagna for R50, wheatcon crackers for R10, and pasta sauce for R10, to name a few.

The lady also showed off some cheap items, such as Colgate, Milo cereal, Ariel soap, Hug in Mug Chocolate, and Coconut Cream. Most of the items were a combo; they came in twos or threes.

Woman flexes Giant Hyper grocery haul

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were envious

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users amazed by the prices. Some were envious, wishing that they had Giant Hyper near them.

Mia_Ferreira21 asked

"What kind of liquid you put into your smoothies. I've tried using plain yogurt and strawberries but it didn't taste good( I need something to make it sweet) ."

@boomtsaka joked:

"The day I get a Giant Hyper in JHB it will be the death of my bank account please."

@Kelly Whitehead wished:

"I wish we had a Giant Hyper in East London."

@Melissa felt envious:

"PE needs one ."

@Candice Gallant was stunned:

"Wow these prices gosh!!"

Lady flexes Woolworths R700 groceries

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off her R700 Woolworths shopping haul.

In the TikTok video, the young lady @veem_07 said she spent R700 on the food meant to last only a week. She managed to get the basics like eggs, chicken pieces, fruits and vegetables, and some other things. The footage caught people's attention and got 337,00 views. Some were impressed by her budget-friendly shopping spree.

Source: Briefly News