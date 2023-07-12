This wonderful woman shared her R5k monthly grocery haul with her viewers, and it had some feeling heavy

TikTok user @thesablondiesa got a lot of staple foods for R5000 and showed her organisation too

Some people admitted that they can't even afford R500 and pray for the day they can spend R5k on food

Times are tough, and food budgets are a must! This woman shared what she gets for R5k every month, and it had some people dreaming of the day when they are able to buy in abundance.

This woman got a lot of staple foods for R5000 and showed her organisation too. Image: TikTok / @thesablondiesa

The price of food is unliveable. People are struggling to get by, and it seems to be getting worse as each month passes.

Mzansi Tiktokker shares R5k monthly grocery haul video

TikTok user @thesablondiesa shared a video of what she got for R5000. Being a monthly grocery haul, she got the staples; pasta, tinned foods, sauces, snacks etc.

Take a look at the full haul in the video below:

Mzansi people share their struggles to get by on even R500

Some people were amazed that there are people who are blessed to be able to spend R5k on groceries. Times are tough, and some families live off R500. Reality hit hard for many people.

Read some of the comments and tips shared:

Lezane shared:

“I can’t even buy R500 groceries, joh. Living with just the necessities and praying for the rest to survive in this country!”

Farhana [فرحانة] Salie suggested:

“If you are in Cape Town, try buying at Giant Hyper in Brackenfell. You'll definitely get way more for R5k. And they sell in bulk.”

user3503911273170 prayed:

“I wish my budget was R5000”

user1180629473845 expressed:

“Food has become my highest expense, and I’m looking at ways to cut down.”

petula19842 liked the video:

“That's called organised and order well done!”

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, lady clowned over shopping choices

In related news, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites.

A TikTokker, @sheisndeka, as part of her groceries for the next two weeks and bought a six-pack of 2l of milk, granola, bagels, a pack of chicken, 2kg of potatoes and other household foods.

