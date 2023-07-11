This Mzansi mother had people tripping when she shared the price of a ride-on toy car

TikTok user @amoslynnikele was asked to share the price of the car after she showed her son on one

Some people couldn’t believe their eyes, while others made it clear that they are not having kids

A mother was asked to share the price of an electric ride-on toy car, and when she did, it had people gasping for air.

This Mzansi mom was asked to share the price of the car after she showed her son on one. Image: TikTok / @amoslynnikele

Kids’ toys are boujee nowadays! Our parents would have never paid even R1000 for a toy, and parents today are paying ten times that for something that doesn’t even last a year.

Mzansi mom shares price of ride-on toy car

TikTok user @amoslynnikele shared a video showing the price of ride-on toy cars after a follower asked her to. The one she shared cost R12k, and that was on special!

Take a look at this beast of a baby car:

Mzansi citizens sweat after seeing the price of the toy car

Many people had to take a second look as they thought their eyes were deceiving them. R12 for a toy car? Nah, you can miss peeps on this one.

Read some of the funny comments:

Axole,✝️ was tripping:

“Why did I think it cost 4k yoh... at least I don't have a kid! Y’all be safe out here, yoh, a whole R12k”

SarahBee ❤️ shared:

“I wouldn't have afforded this My boy's Land Rover was 5.5k at Toy R Us ”

Roro laughed:

“I used to buy my son a car worth R30 ”

Mike was finished:

“R12k ... I can buy a second-hand car with that money ”

Liso_Iyanu dropped a plug to calm nerves:

“To those who are shocked at the price...lol, there are similar ones at a lesser price, there's a shop at Tramshed in Pretoria that sells them for R5k.”

