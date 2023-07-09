A smooth young man impressed the internet with his driving skills at such a young age

Source: TikTok

A little boy practising how to be a driver in the future made TikTok chuckle in a video where he drove into his yard in a baby car.

Because of the cuteness overload, the cute video's contents were enough to have netizens clutch their chests.

Little boy drives baby car like a pro, TikTok goes wild

From how he expertly manoeuvers his little car to how he closes the gate, South Africans have crowned him the boss of the road.

The little man's video was posted by his mother, @amoslynnikele and received 182,000 views.

The young man's relaxed demeanour and swag were evident in how he drove the car into the yard to its allocated parking spot in the back.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the little boy in baby car, call him bread winner

Netizens in the comment sections laughingly said he is uMastandi and the breadwinner because of how he drove his electric car toy.

Ntombizonkentuli identified him as both.

"Yangena bread winner mastende umunt ophila soft engasebenz."

Sose prayed that his dream of driving a car comes true.

"I like how he closes the gate!"

NaMdluli jokingly referred to him as the bond payer.

"Ya neh, the house owner, bond payer. He even has the gate key. Siyabonga baba wekhaya."

VMD was impressed by him closing the door.

"He's ready for a job."

SasaMbambo indicated that he was returning from a night out on the town.

"Breadwinner coming back home in the morning."

Source: Briefly News