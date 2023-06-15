A little girl was treated like a Queen at a petrol station when she pulled up in her toy Jeep

TikTok user @nhlanhlandlevemalatji shared a video of her daughter having her battery-operated Jeep seen to

People clapped for the awesome petrol attendants and gushed over the adorable moment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some kids just love going to the petrol station! This little Miss rolled up to a petrol station in her bright yellow battery-operated Jeep, and the petrol attendants gave her a five-star experience.

The girl's mother shared a video of her daughter having her battery-operated Jeep's tank filled, the windscreen wiped, and the tires pumped. Image: TikTok / @nhlanhlandlevemalatji

Source: TikTok

Sometimes we all need to take a step back and have some innocent and silly fun with a child. There is nothing better than putting a smile on a child’s face, and these petrol attendants did just that.

Little girl in her yellow toy Jeep gets treated like royalty at the petrol station

TikTok user @nhlanhlandlevemalatji shared a video of her daughter sitting in her yellow toy Jeep at the petrol station. Little sis had her tank filled, her windscreen washed, and even her tyre pressure checked!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look at this adorable moment, the petrol attendants did the most:

Mzansi people clap for the petrol attendants, commenting on the sweet girl

People just loved every bit of this video. The petrol attendants deserve a clap for the way they treated the little girl, making her day.

Read some of the comments:

dudumachado108 joked:

“Hhayboo akakhokhanga and the registration of the car is not clear to trace her . Cute man ”

OnthatileM asked:

“Mara does Engen ever appreciate their employees? These people are literally the best❤️”

HlogiSkosii clapped:

“Engine employees have golden hearts, man... It’s always them ”

babaJ said:

“May God bless you guys for making that baby girl feel that special ”

Katleho Moloantoa loved it:

“I love this video so much❤️. This is the true meaning of it takes a village to raise a child☺️❤️”

Little girl helps petrol attendant shake taxi to get max fuel: Video has Mzansi broken with laughter

In related news, Briefly News reported that petrol attendants are a vibe in South Africa. Seeing a little girl help one shake a taxi to get max fuel into it had citizens busting.

Mzansi is a unique place where petrol attendants see you in worse states than your closest friends and they share a dance with you after the groove while you shovel a pie from the convenience store.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the video showing the cute girl shaking the taxi with the petrol attendant. A cute and proudly Mzansi moment for sure!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News