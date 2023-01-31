A little girl decided to help a petrol attendant shake a taxi and the moment was caught on camera

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the sweet video showing the proudly Mzansi moment

People loved seeing this and took to the comments to have a good laugh and share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Petrol attendants are a vibe in South Africa. Seeing a little girl help one shake a taxi to get max fuel into it had citizens busting.

Seeing a little girl help a petrol attendant shake a taxi warmed hearts. Image: Facebook / SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

Mzansi is a unique place where petrol attendants see you in worse states than your closest friends and they share a dance with you after the groove while you shovel a pie from the convenience store.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the video showing the cute girl shaking the taxi with the petrol attendant. A cute and proudly Mzansi moment for sure!

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi have a good laugh at the sweet moment

This is definitely one for the books. Only in Mzansi and people couldn’t help but love every moment of it.

See some of the comments:

Luzuko Matoro said:

“Here are the taxi owners, not these men you call taxi drivers as men ”

Muzi Ngubeni said:

“Shake it don't fake it mageza”

Team nerdo said:

“Moleboheng Portia Letsika that’s how you pour full tank”

David Mathibela Mahlaele said:

“Petrol is very expensive; those taxis they are no longer doing such full tank ”

Bongani DBongs Mthembu said:

“The child can do that whole day.”

Video of petrol attendants’ lit dance moves while people vibe at a petrol station has many proud to be in Mzansi

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have a reputation for being the jolly type, especially when it comes to getting through rough times.

One video filmed at a petrol station shows everyone in a jovial mood and it was heartwarming for netizens to see. The astronomical fuel price has not dampened the mood of some who visit petrol stations.

One TikTok user Andrea Katzeff promoted a competition by Elegant Fuel company where Tik Tok users create videos at their petrol stations for a chance to win cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News