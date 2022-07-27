A little boy has gone viral after his parents recorded him driving toy cars that the cute youngster drifts in tight spaces

The video has been viewed over five million times, and the youngster can perform tricks such as knocking the cap off a beer bottle.

Another impressive trick is the five-year-old holding a drift with no hands on the steering wheel

A five-year-old boy is setting the internet alight with his superb driving skills.

A five-year-old boy has gone viral, showing off impressive drifting and driving skills. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

The video uploaded onto UNILAD Tech, shows the boy behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini toy cars.

He performs several tricks, including drifting into a parking spot and around cones in his parent's garage.

Perhaps the best trick is the young boy holding a drift in the Lamborghini toy car with no hands on the steering wheel.

Watch the clips below:

Internet reacts to viral video of a little girl, 2, drifting toy car and showing her love for whips

Briefly News reports that another kid also loves to drive a toy car and drift it in various ways.

A loving mother captured her daughter's love for cars, and the video has gone viral with over 1.2 million views, and the internet reacted in the cutest way possible.

The 40-second video posted on Twitter is essentially a highlights reel of the two-year-old's best moments showing how happy cars make her.

The clip chronicles the moment she received a driveable electric toy car for her birthday and how she modified the exterior by adding cool stickers to make it her style.

Her need for speed is clear as the young girl drifts the toy with reckless abandon and the biggest smile on her face. She's not afraid to get her hands dirty and sort out mechanical issues.

Source: Briefly News