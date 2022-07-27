The Czech Republic police force added a Ferrari 458 Italia to its fleet that once belonged to criminals, which has a top speed of over 320km/h

The cost to convert the Italian supercar into a police car was the equivalent of a hatchback the cops usually use

The V8-powered car will be used to chase down other powerful cars that take part in illegal road races and stolen cars

A Ferrari 458 Italia, once owned by criminals, is the latest car to join the Czech Republic police force fleet.

The Czech Republic police will use a Ferrari 458 Italia that was once red and owned by criminals after being seized. Image: Czech Police / Twitter

According to the BBC, the cost to convert the powerful Italian supercar into a police car, consisting of blue and yellow fluorescent stickers and blue light, was around R210 000.

Jiri Zly, head of the police's traffic department, says

"The Ferrari would, among other things, be used against the most aggressive drivers on Czech roads."

The Guardian quoted a Czech police statement that said the car, which has a top speed of over 320km/h, will be driven by officers who have undergone advanced driver training.

